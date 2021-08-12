Man found guilty of sexually assaulting blind, 81-year-old woman in Smith County home

Steven Hill, 61, will be sentenced on Sept. 14.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A parolee was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person in a Smith County courtroom on Wednesday.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, the 81-year-old victim, who is blind, was living at her daughter's house along with Steven Hill, 61, who is the victim's daughter's brother-in-law. Several other family members also lived at the residence. At the time, Hill was on parole for burglary charges in Ellis County.

Officials say one the family members, a 15-year-old girl, saw Hill lying in a bed under the covers with the victim late one evening. The girl told the victim's daughter who then asked her mother what happened. That's when the victim told her daughter how Hill raped her.

Tyler Police Department Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim and the witnesses.

Authorities say Hill initially denied ever doing anything to the victim. After being confronted with the possibility of his DNA being found, he changed his story and admitted they had in fact had sex, but the 81-year-old victim "wanted it and came on to him."