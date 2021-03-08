Part 2: CBS19 asks medical professionals YOUR questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

CBS19 sat down with Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas Dr. Tom Cummins so he could answer some of the most common questions people have about the virus.

TYLER, Texas — The delta variant is leading to an increase in coronavirus cases across the country and here in East Texas. At UT Health, a five-fold increase in positive cases compared to just a few weeks ago.

CBS19 sat down with Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer from UT Health to ask him your most pressing questions. These are his answers.

Q: How long do natural COVID-19 antibodies last?

A: It varies a little bit from person to person. They're starting to talk about somewhere between six months and a year when it really starts to taper off. But that number, I don't think has been clearly identified exactly how long it lasts.

Q: Do kids need the vaccine?

A: If your child is 12 and up, they absolutely should be vaccinated. We're starting to see significant numbers of children testing positive for it. Children's hospitals across the state and across the region are filling up with COVID patients.

Q: For those sending children to school, how can they make sure they're safe?

A: You're looking at six weeks before the vaccine fully takes effect. Mask up, if you're under 12 have them wear a mask. That's their best solution with an in-person classroom.

Q: For those vaccinated, should they still wear a mask?

A: We are seeing some breakthrough infections. We're also seeing with the Delta variant people have who've been vaccinated may remain asymptomatic but have enough viral load that they can spread the disease anyway.

Q: How do you have a conversation with your loved ones encouraging them to get vaccinated?

A: At the end of the day, it's really about a community taking care of itself and taking care of the people that they love. And realizing that if you're not vaccinated, you run the risk of getting sick and hurt and dying. As importantly, so are the people that you love and care about the most.