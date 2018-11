(KYTX) — The Texas Department of Transportation closed the outside lane of WB I-20 at Little Saline Creek Bridge Friday for repairs.

The closure will continue for multiple days as workers labor to complete the project.

Drivers should expect traffic on I-20 to be slower in the area. TxDOT advises drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

TxDOT expects work to be completed Monday.

