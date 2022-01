The city expects the notice to run through Friday.

LINDALE, Texas — The city of Lindale issued a boil water notice for some homes Wednesday in preparation for road construction.

Darcey Harris, city of Lindale utilities director's assistant, said the notice affects Wood Springs Road from Pearl Street to Shelley Lane and all of Shelley Lane. The area that has to boil water includes 27 houses.

