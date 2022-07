No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to the city of Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas — Part of Loop 287 is closed after a log truck lost its load on the northbound flyover at South First Street and Loop 287 in Lufkin.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to the city of Lufkin.

The northbound flyover and the Loop under South First Street will be closed as the truck and timber are removed. Drivers should expect the removal to take the majority of Monday afternoon.