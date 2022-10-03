Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to gas leak

LUFKIN, Texas — In Lufkin, Pershing Avenue from Gaslight Boulevard to Whistle Hollow Drive is closed because of a gas leak.
According to the city of Lufkin, Centerpoint has been notified and the repair is expected to take several hours.
People who live on Mistywood Circle can walk to their homes but no through traffic can get through at this time. Residents can get to Whistle Hollow by vehicle, according to the city.
