Parts of South Raguet Road in Lufkin to close Thursday afternoon due to water leak repairs

LUFKIN, Texas — The city of Lufkin said South Raguet Road from West Kerr Ave. to Pershing Ave. will be closed Thursday afternoon because of a water leak.

Crews will wait until after Pineywoods Community Academy gets out of school to shut off water service in order to not affect the school day. The school pickup exit will be rerouted down West Kerr Ave., the city of Lufkin said.