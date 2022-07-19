Parvo outbreak causes East Texas pet rescue to close for 2 weeks

According to Nicholas Pet Haven, at least 11 animals in their possession have been diagnosed with parvo so far.

TYLER, Texas — A parvo outbreak has caused a local animal rescue to close down for two weeks.

NPH says the emergency room bills are mounting at more than $3,000 for six animals, so far, and donations are being sought.

They are asking for volunteers to stay away from the facility until the outbreak is over. All pets are in isolation.

NPH says they will continue to help animals in need over the next two weeks, but they can't come to the facility.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvo is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than 4-months-old are the most at risk.

Signs of parvo include:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain and bloating

Fever or low body temperature (hypothermia)

Vomiting

Severe, often bloody, diarrhea

