Passenger kicks out METRO bus window after she was asked to wear mask

A witness said the woman threw a bag of chips at the driver then broke the glass when the driver told her she needed a mask.

HOUSTON — A woman who didn’t want to put on a mask before boarding a METRO bus in Houston Friday, got mad and kicked out a window.

A witness said she also threw a bag of chips at the driver.

No one was hurt.

METRO confirmed the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on a northside bus route.

The broken glass forced the driver to call for another bus to pick up the passengers.

Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate doesn’t apply to public transportation.

It also doesn't apply to private businesses.

In Galveston, an arrest warrant was issued Friday for a woman who refused to leave a bank when the manager told her she needed a mask.

Terry Wright, 65, ignored a police officer's order to leave.