Passenger train service throughout East Texas is suspended

TEXAS, USA — Passenger rail service is temporarily suspended through East Texas as a possible strike by other rail workers looms.
Amtrak stopped all of its long-haul trains on Wednesday, including the Texas Eagle.
“Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail-rail labor contract negotiations,” the carrier said in a prepared statement in the Dallas Morning News. “While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week.”
