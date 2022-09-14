x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Passenger train service throughout East Texas is suspended

Amtrak stopped all of its long-haul trains on Wednesday, including the Texas Eagle.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — Passenger rail service is temporarily suspended through East Texas as a possible strike by other rail workers looms.

Amtrak stopped all of its long-haul trains on Wednesday, including the Texas Eagle.

“Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail-rail labor contract negotiations,” the carrier said in a prepared statement in the Dallas Morning News. “While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week.”

Read more from our CBS18 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Amtrak cancels all long-distance routes as freight strike threat looms

RELATED: Railroad strike looms closer: One union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of deadline

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out