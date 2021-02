The Gregg County District Clerk’s Office announced Wednesday that it will resume appointments Monday for residents.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County again will begin processing passports after an almost year-long pause due to COVID-19.

The Gregg County District Clerk’s Office announced Wednesday that it will resume appointments Monday for residents in need of a new passport or renewal.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to limit traffic into t courthouse, the clerk’s officer halted passport processing in April.