Texas pastor sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children

The children were all approximately 11 to 14 years old at the time they were unknowingly recorded.

TYLER, Texas — A Denison pastor has been sentenced to time in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children; conspiracy and attempt.

David Alan Pettigrew, 49, will serve 30 years in federal prison for sexual crimes against children in the Eastern District of Texas. The sentencing was issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

According to information presented in court, Pettigrew came to the attention of law enforcement through referrals sent by two electronic service providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that a user had uploaded files of suspected child pornography.