Pat Robertson passes away at 93

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Prominent Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson died Thursday morning. He was 93.

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), where Robertson served as founder and chairman, said that "his life was lived to the glory of God." He was best known for creating the network, which started broadcasting on Oct. 1, 1961, from WYAH-TV in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Since then, CBN has reached viewers across the United States and the world, sharing its Christian message in more than 100 countries and in dozens of languages

In 1966, Robertson started the long-standing show "The 700 Club," airing every weekday with interviews, prayer and ministry. He went on to host until Oct. 1, 2021.

Both "The 700 Club" and CBN News have covered various national and international events and issues and had various guests on the show, including former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

Robertson was also known for his conservative ideology and past activities in Republican Party politics, once even running as a presidential candidate in the 1988 election.

In 1977, Robertson incorporated CBN University, which was later renamed Regent University. The Christian school has had more than 30,000 alumni and has thousands of students taking classes on campus in Virginia Beach and online globally.

Dr. William L. Hathaway, Regent University's executive vice president for academic affairs, praised Robertson as "a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved founder,” Hathaway wrote in a news release.