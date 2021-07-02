'Pat, Where You At?' Patrick Mahomes cutout makes its way around Whitehouse

CBS19's Alan Kasper caught up with Brian Feiden who's behind the "Pat, Where You At?" Facebook page and let him tell his story in his own words.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A surprise gift for a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan has led to reports of Patrick Mahomes popping up all over Whitehouse.

"The surprise was supposed to come during the Super Bowl, but my wife isn’t real good at keeping surprises," says Feiden. "So Tuesday night, my wife and son surprised me with flat Pat after they did the big scare they posted some pictures on Facebook."

"When someone suggested hey you should bring Patrick out into the community I thought, you know what that would be a lot of fun and encouraging and something lighthearted and could continue gathering the community together, not that we need that much more spirit because there’s a lot around Whitehouse, but that was kind of the premise behind it," said Feiden. "My son created a Facebook page after my wife came up with the tag line #PatWhereYouAt. People started following in requesting and who knew that flat Pat would need a scheduler, but his schedule has been full we’ve been at this since Wednesday, going around town visiting the fire department, the police station and the chief of police."

"We also got hooked up with Jake from State Farm," said Fieden. "It’s pretty awesome to see how much support there is. There’s a lot of energy around. So I went to the high school and there are end of kids wearing red today in support of Patrick Mahomes."

"There’s a tremendous amount of energy and it’s fun to see that," said Fieden. "Being a Chiefs fan since I was a kid, I was born and raised where they hold their training camp, and there weren’t many Chiefs fans outside of the Kansas City area. You couldn’t find Chiefs gear many places and now you walk into Brookshire’s there is Chiefs gear all over the place. It’s pretty amazing to see."



To check out where Patrick Mahomes travels next, visit the "Pat, Where You At?" Facebook page.