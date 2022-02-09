PATH announces 2022 Mardi Gras court in fundraising benefit event

Only two are chosen, one king and one queen.

TYLER, Texas — PATH (People Attempting To Help) has announced the 2022 Mardi Gras Celebration and its court.

Each year, to fundraise and give others the opportunity to get involved in raising money, PATH hosts a Mardi Gras Celebration and chooses eight community members to nominate for a chance to become king and queen. The person who raises the most money gets crowned. Only two are chosen, one king and one queen.

Leslie Watson, development director at PATH, said one of the reasons the event was created was to connect with young professionals in the community and to connect with different audiences.