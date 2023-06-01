PATH kicks off annual summer fan drive

Andrea Wilson, executive director at PATH (People Attempting to Help), said the fan drive starts every year around the beginning of June.

TYLER, Texas — As East Texas starts to heat up for the summer, the annual PATH fan drive is kicking off to help residents stay cool.

Andrea Wilson, executive director at PATH (People Attempting to Help), said the fan drive starts every year around the beginning of June. Last year, the nonprofit distributed almost 1,200 fans to families.

She added PATH staff anticipates the need to be just as much if not greater than last year.

"It's so critically important for folks to have access to a fan in their home," Wilson said. "Whether they have air conditioning in their home or not, a fan will help them lower their AC bills or provide cooling to folks who don't have AC in their house."

People are already coming to PATH asking for fans, especially vulnerable neighbors like the elderly and those who have small children, Wilson said.

She said those wanting to donate fans can go by Home Depot, pick a fan up and the store has a QR code to show it's meant for PATH.

PATH will pick up the fans from the store so donors won't have to drop them off.

People can also give cash or donate money through the website, pathhelps.org. Fans can be dropped off at PATH from Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only new box fans will be accepted, Wilson said.

She emphasized that the demand for fans is already high.

"We will take donations all summer long for fans for our fan drive. But just know that folks are coming in today already asking for fans," Wilson said. "They're looking for some help with the heat."