PATH experiences high demand for rental assistance

TYLER, Texas — It's now been one week since a Texas-wide rental relief program abruptly stopped taking applications.

A local nonprofit, PATH is the main source of rental assistance in Tyler. Earlier this month, workers said they were excited to see the state reopen its rental relief program. But so many people applied for assistance, the money quickly dried up and the portal closed just two days after being open.

"It affects us in a major way. Our hope is that a lot of our clients were able to get through before it shut down. But we still know that the need is great," said Crystal Session the program director at PATH.

Session said out of the 500 assistance requests they received last month, they were only able to assist 10 to 12 families. They give assistance to East Texans who had an unexpected expense causing them to not make rent, but the next month they’ll be able to pay their rent and they have to have a sufficient income.

As rent continues to rise so does the need of rental assistance and PATH is struggling to meet the demand.