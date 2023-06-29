Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to face Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match

All four players are among the biggest winners in professional sports today.

LAS VEGAS — Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ eighth installment of Capital One’s The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series, will for the first time ever feature NFL and NBA superstar duos going head-to-head, as teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

TNT will exclusively televise the 12-hole event, to be held Thursday, June 29, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, from Wynn Las Vegas, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip. Bleacher Report will have extensive coverage leading into the evening’s action.

The star-studded pairings include two sports icons making their second appearances in Capital One’s The Match. Mahomes and Curry have both won two Most Valuable Player Awards – in the NFL and NBA, respectively – while Mahomes has been named to five NFL Pro Bowls and Curry to nine NBA All-Star Games. Each will be looking to rebound from their debuts in the event. Last summer, Mahomes and then teammate Josh Allen fell to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady on the final hole of Capital One’s The Match in Las Vegas, while in 2020 Curry and Peyton Manning lost 4 and 3 to Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in Arizona.

All four players are among the biggest winners in professional sports today, with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Golden State Warriors currently defending champions in the NFL and NBA, respectively.

Together, Chiefs teammates Mahomes and Kelce have won two Super Bowls with Mahomes capturing a pair of Super Bowl MVPs. In just five full seasons together, the two have connected for 48 touchdowns, including 14 in the playoffs, one behind all-time leaders Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Not to be outdone, Curry and Thompson have led the Warriors to four NBA titles with Curry winning his first NBA Finals MVP Award last year. The “Splash Brothers” are two of the most lethal three-point shooters in NBA history, hitting more than 5,600 three-pointers in their combined careers, with Curry breaking the all-time career three-point record in 2022.

Throughout the nearly five years of hosting Capital One’s The Match, WBD Sports has deployed a number of technological innovations throughout its production that elevate the fan experience, including the Sports Emmy-nominated Cart Cam, drone cameras, and unprecedented access with participating players interacting with one another and the broadcast team via open mics throughout the course. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, and additional details will be shared leading up to the event.

Once available, eligible Capital One cardholders will have access to purchase tickets during an exclusive ticket sale while supplies last. Additionally, fans can redeem their rewards for tickets to the event through Capital One Entertainment, a ticketing platform for Capital One rewards cardholders. The collection of cardholder-only tickets on this platform includes general admission passes, as well as a special VIP package.

WBD Sports has televised seven editions of Capital One’s The Match to-date, with the series serving as a platform to support various philanthropical organizations. To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.

Capital One’s The Match at Wynn Las Vegas will be held at the Wynn Golf Club, which hosted Brooks Koepka’s 5-and-3 win over Bryson DeChambeau in Capital One’s The Match in November 2021, along with Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers one up win over Mahomes/Allen last June. Wynn Golf Club is a 6,722-yard, par-70 championship length golf course and is considered one of the best courses in Las Vegas. Located on the site of the legendary Desert Inn Golf Club, the golf course, designed by Tom Fazio and recently updated by his son, Logan, offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course’s 18 picturesque holes. The golf amenities at Wynn Las Vegas, a Forbes Travel Guide five-star luxury hotel, are regarded as second to none.

A partner since the event’s inception, Capital One will return as title sponsor of Capital One’s The Match. Wagoneer will return for the third time and will be the presenting automotive sponsor of the event. DraftKings Sportsbook will be the event’s official sportsbook and fantasy partner. Further details about social, digital and broadcast brand integrations throughout the event will be shared in the coming weeks.