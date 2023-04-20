Patrick Mahomes gifts Whitehouse football team with shoes

It was a gift that made the student-athletes very happy based on the photos shared online.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in February 2023.

After coming back to East Texas earlier this month for a speaking event and visiting his alma mater, Patrick Mahomes gave the Whitehouse High School football team with a special surprise - shoes!

The Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback visited WHS when he came to Tyler for the “Evening With Patrick Mahomes” question-and-answer session hosted by the East Texas Speakers Forum on April 1.

After his visit to Whitehouse High a few weeks ago, the school district said on Facebook Thursday Mahomes surprised the football team with shoes. It was a gift that made the student-athletes very happy based on the photos shared online.