Whitehouse football star honored by mayor Friday

As we get into Super Bowl weekend, the city of Whitehouse is gearing up to root for their hometown hero, Patrick Mahomes.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Patrick Mahomes has a lasting legacy in the city of Whitehouse and that has been shown all week leading up to the super bowl. Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley paid a special tribute to Mahomes on Friday.

"I James Wansley mayor, the city of Whitehouse, Texas, do hereby proclaim Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 to be Patrick Mahomes Day in the city of Whitehouse." Wansley said.

Wansley said Patrick Mahomes is the perfect representation of Whitehouse football on and off the field.