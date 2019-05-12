TYLER, Texas — Each year, Forbes publishes their 30 under 30 lists that highlight young adults that flourish in their designated field.
These fields include:
- Art & Style
- Big Money
- Celebrities
- Consumer Technology
- Education
- Energy
- Enterprise Technology
- Finance
- Food & Drink
- Healthcare
- Hollywood & Entertainment
- Immigrants
- Law & Policy
- Manufacturing & Industry
- Marketing & Advertising
- Media
- Music
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Science
- Social Entrepreneurs
- Sports
- Venture Capital
This year, Whitehouse High School graduate turned Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, landed on the sports list.
Mahomes' bio on the list reads as follows:
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes is one of just three NFL QBs to ever throw 50 touchdowns in a single season. In 2018, he won rookie of the year and most valuable player honors, becoming the youngest NFL MVP since Dan Marino. An all-star roster of sponsors include the likes of Adidas and Bose.
Judges for the sports section were Skylar Diggins-Smith, Shelia Johnson and Jason Levien.
