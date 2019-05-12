TYLER, Texas — Each year, Forbes publishes their 30 under 30 lists that highlight young adults that flourish in their designated field.

These fields include:

Art & Style

Big Money

Celebrities

Consumer Technology

Education

Energy

Enterprise Technology

Finance

Food & Drink

Healthcare

Hollywood & Entertainment

Immigrants

Law & Policy

Manufacturing & Industry

Marketing & Advertising

Media

Music

Retail & Ecommerce

Science

Social Entrepreneurs

Sports

Venture Capital

This year, Whitehouse High School graduate turned Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, landed on the sports list.

Mahomes' bio on the list reads as follows:

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes is one of just three NFL QBs to ever throw 50 touchdowns in a single season. In 2018, he won rookie of the year and most valuable player honors, becoming the youngest NFL MVP since Dan Marino. An all-star roster of sponsors include the likes of Adidas and Bose.

Judges for the sports section were Skylar Diggins-Smith, Shelia Johnson and Jason Levien.

RELATED: ESPYS: Patrick Mahomes takes home award for Best NFL Player

RELATED: WATCH: Adrian Peterson says Patrick Mahomes 'hands down' NFL's No. 1 player for 2019

RELATED: FAN VOTE OPEN: Patrick Mahomes nominated for Best Male Athlete, Best NFL Player for 2019 ESPYs

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes picked as cover athlete for Madden 20

RELATED: ROLLIN' WITH MAHOMIES: Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes sets up children's foundation

RELATED: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes plays catch with Dirk Nowitzki

RELATED: TAKE MY MONEY: Patrick Mahomes launches online merchandise store

RELATED: Whitehouse alum, KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes wins AP Offensive Player of the Year

RELATED: PATSTREET'S BACK, ALRIGHT: Backstreet Boys go gaga over Patrick Mahomes

RELATED: FOCO unveils Texas Tech-era Patrick Mahomes bobblehead

RELATED: Proud Papa: Pat Mahomes reflects on son's success

RELATED: HEY, KID: Patrick Mahomes channels 'Mean' Joe Greene in Hunts Ketchup ad

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes picks up AP NFL First-team All-Pro honors

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes ranks 3rd on NFL's list of top selling jerseys for 2018

RELATED: East Texas native Patrick Mahomes signs endorsement deal with Advocare

RELATED: Heinz offers Patrick Mahomes II ketchup for life if he reaches 57 touchdowns

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes voted as FedEx Air Player of the Week

RELATED: After record-breaking game, Pat Mahome's former coach gleams with pride