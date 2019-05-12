TYLER, Texas — Each year, Forbes publishes their 30 under 30 lists that highlight young adults that flourish in their designated field.

These fields include:

  • Art & Style
  • Big Money
  • Celebrities
  • Consumer Technology
  • Education
  • Energy
  • Enterprise Technology
  • Finance
  • Food & Drink
  • Healthcare
  • Hollywood & Entertainment
  • Immigrants
  • Law & Policy
  • Manufacturing & Industry
  • Marketing & Advertising
  • Media
  • Music
  • Retail & Ecommerce
  • Science
  • Social Entrepreneurs
  • Sports 
  • Venture Capital

This year, Whitehouse High School graduate turned Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, landed on the sports list.

Mahomes' bio on the list reads as follows:

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes is one of just three NFL QBs to ever throw 50 touchdowns in a single season. In 2018, he won rookie of the year and most valuable player honors, becoming the youngest NFL MVP since Dan Marino. An all-star roster of sponsors include the likes of Adidas and Bose.

Judges for the sports section were Skylar Diggins-Smith, Shelia Johnson and Jason Levien.

