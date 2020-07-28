Patrick Mahomes named newest partner in ownership of Kansas City Royals

The $500 million-man Patrick Mahomes can add a new venture to his already stellar resume — owner.

TYLER, Texas — The $500 million-man Patrick Mahomes can add a new venture to his already stellar resume — owner.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals announced Mahomes has been named the newest partner in the ownership of the Kansas City Royals.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. “Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood.”

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Patrick Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” Sherman concluded. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was also named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.

Through Mahomes' first 31 games in the NFL:

24-7 record (.774%)

9,412 yards (303.6 per game)

65.9 CMP%

76 TD - 18 INT

17 300+ yard games

Super Bowl champion

Earlier this month, Mahomes signed the richest deal in sports history. The 10-year extension guarantees he'll wear the red and gold for the next 12 seasons. According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, the deal is worth up to $503 million. Mahomes' agency reports he'll get $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.





