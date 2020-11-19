x
Patrick Mahomes named 'Sexiest Sports Guy' by People Magazine readers

Mahomes beat out basketball player Blake Griffin, golfer Brooks Koepka, baseball player Noah Syndergaard and Los Angeles Rams head football coach Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES — Add another accolade to the list.

Michael B. Jordan may have been named the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine, but one East Texan also made the list!

Whitehouse native turned NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes was voted the  "Sexiest Sports Guy" by readers of People Magazine for 2020.

The soon-to-be dad beat out basketball player Blake Griffin, golfer Brooks Koepka, baseball player Noah Syndergaard and Los Angeles Rams head football coach Sean McVay. 

In July, the Super Bowl winning-quarterback signed a 10-year extension that guarantees he'll wear the red and gold in Kansas City for the next 12 seasons. According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, the deal is worth up to $503 million. Mahomes' agency reports he'll get $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.  

He is also now engaged to another Whitehouse alum, Brittany Matthews, and the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Let's take a look at what 2020 has been like for the beloved quarterback:

  • Won the Super Bowl 
  • Named Super Bowl MVP
  • Signed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth $503 million
  • Became part owner of the Kansas City Royals
  • Proposed to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews 
  • Expectant father

