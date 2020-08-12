x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated

The theme for the issue of the magazine is 2020: The Activist Athlete.
Credit: Sports Illustrated

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of five athletes selected as the Sports Illustrated 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

The theme for the issue of the magazine is 2020: The Activist Athlete.

Mahomes was joined by teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, WNBA player Breanna Stewart and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph

RELATED: Whitehouse native Brittany Matthews part of ownership team bringing National Women's Soccer League to Kansas City

RELATED: Adidas, Mahomes team up for shoe inspired by MVP's Whitehouse roots