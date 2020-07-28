Patrick Mahomes part of KC Royals ownership group

"I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes always loved baseball and now is the the newest member of the Kansas City Royals ownership group.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. “Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood.”