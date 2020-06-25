x
Patrick Mahomes teams up with LeBron James for 'More Than A Vote' campaign to combat voter suppression

The move comes after Mahomes and other NFL superstars came together to promote the #StrongerTogether initiative.
Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse ISD alum and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes is teaming up with NBA star LeBron James to encourage Americans to vote while fighting voter suppression.

Mahomes is uniting with James for the "More Than a Vote" campaign.

"We are Black athletes and artists working together," the campaign website says. "Our priority right now is combating systemic, racist voter suppression by educating, energizing, and protecting our community in 2020."

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Arrowhead Report, Mahomes addressed the notion that athletes should "stick to sports," which has also been touted by Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham.

"We are people too," Mahomes said. "I feel like those people [who say stick to sports] have kids and they understand that their kid could play sports and their kids could possibly be in the same position that we’re in. They would want their kids to show their heart and show who they truly are and try to affect the world in the most positive way possible. That’s what we believe that we’re doing."

