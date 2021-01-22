Patrick Mahomes tells media he's cleared concussion protocol, will play in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills with a place in the Super Bowl on the line.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes told reporters Friday he has cleared concussion protocol and will play in the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Midway through the third quarter in the divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 17, Mahomes was tackled and was left crumpled on the turf near midfield.

Mahomes, already hobbled by a foot injury, stumbled as he tried to get to his feet. He was eventually helped to the blue tent on the sideline, then ran to the locker room, where he was evaluated for a concussion. The Chiefs went on to win the game 22-17.

Patrick Mahomes says he’s cleared concussion protocol.



The Chiefs faced the Bills in Week 6 of the NFL season and came away with the 26-17 win.