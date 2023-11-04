Patrick Mahomes makes TIME's list of most influential people for 2023

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named one of TIME Magazine's most influential people for 2023.
TIME revealed their list of the 100 most influential people on Thursday morning.
Mahomes was parts of the TITANS section with a write-up by Peyton Manning.
Mahomes and Manning are both two-time Super Bowl champions.
"Patrick is setting new bars," Manning wrote. "All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team."
