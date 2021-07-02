Patrick Mahomes graces Madden cover for 2nd time — this time with Tom Brady

Tom Brady was on the cover of Madden NFL 18. Patrick Mahomes made his debut on the cover of Madden NFL 20. Now, two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks will share the cover of Madden NFL 22.

Brady just completed his 21st season in the NFL — first with the Buccaneers — after spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time NFL MVP and a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Brady holds NFL records for most career wins with 230 and most career touchdown passes with 581. He is second for most career passing yards with 79,204.