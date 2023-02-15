Patrick Mahomes to speak at UT Tyler Cowan Center in April

The East Texas Speakers Forum will present "An Evening with Patrick Mahomes" on April 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

TYLER, Texas — Weeks after being named Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for the second time and leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a third NFL championship, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will appear in Tyler in a program organized by the East Texas Speakers Forum.

The nonprofit organization will present "An Evening with Patrick Mahomes" on April 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

Public ticket sales begin Monday, Feb. 27, through the UT Tyler Cowan Center box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Ticket prices will be announced soon, and will be available by calling 903-566-7424 or clicking the ‘Buy Ticket’ button at www.cowancenter.org.