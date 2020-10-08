Patriot Guard to help WWII veteran celebrate birthday

Otis Bryant is beloved by his neighbors, who say he still cuts their grass at 95 years old.

TYLER, Texas — During World War II, 95-year-old Otis Bryant joined millions of Americans by enlisting to fight abroad. He served with honor in the Navy. In the years since the war, he has become a beloved neighbor.

"He's always on the side of right. He don't start no trouble. He helps everybody in the neighborhood," Bryant's neighbor and close friend Marlow Charlton said. "He cuts everybody's grass, whether you want him to or not sometimes. He's not your normal neighbor."

Last year, he got a special birthday celebration from some of neighbors as a thank you for his service and for being a good neighbor.

"He was overwhelmed by it, he really liked it," Bryant's neighbor Marlow Charlton said. "He asked earlier this year if [we were] going to do it again. I said, 'Sure, we are going to do it again this year.'"