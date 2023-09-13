Paul Findley named Jacksonville fire chief after announcing plans to resign as Smith County fire marshal

He started in the fire service industry at the Jacksonville Fire Department, where he worked from 1994 to 1998.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Following his resignation as Smith County fire marshal, Paul Findley will soon become the city of Jacksonville's fire chief and director of emergency management.

The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted Findley's resignation Tuesday after he served as Smith County fire marshal for two months. He previously had an over 20-year career with the city of Tyler Fire Department, including most recently as the fire marshal and public information officer.

Findley coming to Jacksonville is also a return to his roots. He started in the fire service industry at the Jacksonville Fire Department, where he worked from 1994 to 1998. His father was also a Jacksonville firefighter from 1972 to 1983.

He is set to start his new role in mid-October, the city of Jacksonville said.

“I am incredibly honored to serve my beloved hometown as fire chief. Leading the men and women of the department forward in service to this community is a humbling assignment,” Findley said.

The city of Jacksonville said Findley was among 15 candidates from around the country.

“I am thrilled by this announcement," said City Manager James Hubbard. “Paul is returning with the fruits of dedication and growth to benefit our department and citizens. It is clear he values people and performance.”

A reception to welcome Findley will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 911 S. Bolton St.