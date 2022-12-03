Payne Springs Fire Rescue member dies in medical emergency

"We have suffered a non-line of duty death of one of our members due to a medical emergency."

TYLER, Texas — According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook, one of the members has died Saturday Morning.

Four-year volunteer Aimee Frick passed away as a result of a medical emergency. PSFR shared to Facebook.

"Please keep Jonathan, daughter Gabby, and family members in your thoughts and prayers. While we are still in shock over this event, we greatly appreciate the support we have received." Facebook post said.

