Payne Springs man arrested with substantial amount of meth in Henderson County

The arrest came Friday night after the man committed a traffic violation near County Road 2936 and Highway 175 near Eustace.
Credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Payne Springs man has been arrested in Henderson County after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a substantial amount of meth.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Arbra Leon Peavy committed a traffic violation that resulted being stopped by narcotic investigators.

Peavy told investigators that he was carrying meth and more than 100 grams was located.

Peavy was charged with manufacturing and delivering a large amount of meth, a first-degree felony, and was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

