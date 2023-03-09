Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug, money laundering charges

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said law enforcement also found steroids and methamphetamines at these locations.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — An East Texas police chief and one of her officers have been arrested on drug delivery and money laundering charges which are both felony offenses.

Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison, 40, of Mabank, were arrested Thursday morning after Henderson County deputies along with other agencies executed four search warrants to find illegal narcotics, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said the warrants were executed around 11:15 a.m. at the Payne Springs Police Department, Meadows' home in Kaufman County, Hutchison's home in Mabank and the impoundment lot used by the police department.

While searching the Meadows' residence, investigators located suspected methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia.

At Hutchison's house, officials found suspected methamphetamine, suspected steroids and drug paraphernalia.

Hillhouse said both Meadows and Hutchison are charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.

The money laundering charge stems off accusations of selling illegal narcotics, Hillhouse said.