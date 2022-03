Menefee was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A pedestrian who was walking on a road early Sunday morning was killed after a truck struck her in Nacogdoches.

Katina Menefee, 49, of Nacogdoches, was walking northbound in the northbound lane in the 2800 block of Woden Road. A white Chevy truck that was also traveling northbound struck her, according to Nacogdoches police.