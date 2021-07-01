Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Nacogdoches

As further information becomes available, it will be released.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the NPD, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 3900 block of South St.

Police say a car was traveling northbound when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The victim's identity is being held pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the car was not injured.