Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured.

According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.

The railroad crossing at Feagin and Pershing is now clear.

According to the city of Lufkin, LPD along with Union Pacific was on the scene of an accident in which a pedestrian was hit by a train.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the Feagin at Pershing railroad crossing.