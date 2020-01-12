Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Henderson

The accident occurred Monday at the intersection of Jacksonville Drive and Smith Street.

HENDERSON, Texas — A pedestrian was injured in Henderson Monday while walking at the intersection Jacksonville Drive and Smith Street.

According to the Henderson Police Department, a 2011 red Ford Mustang driven by a 16-year-old male was traveling southbound on Jacksonville Drive and made a right turn on to Smith Street where he struck a 69-year-old female walking at the intersection.

The driver said he was blinded by the sun and did not see the woman walking on the side of the road.

The woman was flown to a Tyler hospital with severe injuries.

No charges have been filed in reference to the incident at this time.