Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 64 in Henderson

The incident remains under investigation.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at around 3:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Highway 64 West.

Upon arrival, officers found a black male victim lying on the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being held pending notification of next of kin.

Officials say it appears the victim was struck by a 2003 Nissan 4-door traveling westbound on Hwy 64.

No charges have been filed at this time.