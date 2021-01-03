Jacksonville police searching for driver who left scene of accident that killed pedestrian

Anyone with information regarding the car or other information pertaining to this incident, should contact the JPD.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian Sunday night.

According to the JPD, around 10:20 p.m., an officer was driving in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street when he was flagged down by a motorist.

The motorist told the officer a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle. The officer located an injured person in the roadway and summoned help from the Jacksonville Fire Department.

The injured man, identified as Regelio H. Martinez, 64, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black or blue, newer model Dodge Charger. They say the car hit Martinez as he was crossing Jackson Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped for short period of time, but then drove off on north on Jackson Street.

"The Dodge Charger sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle and will be missing a side mirror," the JPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the car or other information pertaining to this incident, should contact the JPD.