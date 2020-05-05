TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night in northwest Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just after 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Gentry Parkway.

According to witnesses, a man was attempting to walk across the rodway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on West Gentry Parkway.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.