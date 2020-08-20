Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Van Zandt County

The crash remains under investigation.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon n Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Van Zandt County Road 4807, just northeast of Edom.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a pickup, identified as Eddie Reed Wood, 63, of Ben Wheeler, was traveling southbound on VZCR 4807, rounded a curve to the left and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Bailie Renee Phillips, 18, of Ben Wheeler.

Phillips was taken who a Tyler hospital, where she later died.