Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning.
Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The pedestrian, identified as James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was walking in the westbound lane when O'Brien's vehicle struck him. After the collision, the pedestrian was struck by Tracey's vehicle, DPS said.
Young was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital. O'Brien and Tracey were treated and released for non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.