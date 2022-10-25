x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler

Lt. Lukas Neubauer said the investigation is its preliminary stages and remains ongoing.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after getting struck by a vehicle on Troup Highway in Tyler early Tuesday morning.

Tyler Police Department Lt. Lukas Neubauer confirmed the person was struck by a vehicle and later died. 

According to Tyler police active calls, the crash happened around 12:13 a.m. Tuesday nearby the intersection of East Southeast Loop 323 and Troup Highway.

The driver of the vehicle is doing OK following the crash, Neubauer added.

Neubauer said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains ongoing. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

RELATED: Official: Pedestrian found dead on top of driver's car

RELATED: Officials identify 84-year-old man killed in wreck involving truck towing trailer in Jacksonville

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out