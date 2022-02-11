Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle while crossing highway in Panola County

x
CARTHAGE, Texas — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in Panola County after a vehicle struck him while he crossed a highway in an unlit area. 

Karl T. Oney, 78, Carthage, was crossing US Highway 59 South in the dark.

A 2019 Dodge Journey, driven by Joshua D. Denmon, 31, of Center, was travelling southbound on US 59 in the outside lane and struck Oney, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Oney was pronounced dead at the scene. Denmon was taken to a Carthage hospital in stable condition, DPS said. 

Denmon's passengers Heather L. Lawrence, 20, of Center, and a 1-year-old boy were taken to the same hospital in stable condition, according to DPS. 

