Beloved Kilgore community member killed after getting hit by vehicle

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A beloved Kilgore community member who was generous and always willing to help those in need passed away in a Gregg County wreck last week.

Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, was struck by another vehicle while she was outside her parked car Nov. 3 in the eastbound lane facing west Goforth Road east of Kilgore, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound and swerved to the right to avoid striking Knight's car. Burrow collided with Knight, who was outside of her vehicle, DPS said.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene, and Burrow was not injured, according to DPS.

Knight was loved and active in Kilgore. She was also a faithful member of First Christian Church in Kilgore, a Kilgore Chamber of Commerce ambassador and a member of the Red Hat Society, her obituary read.

"She owned and operated Kilgore’s Secretarial Answering Service from the 1960s into the 1980s," the obituary said. "She loved to travel and enjoyed exploring new places to eat. JoeAnn loved to visit with people and had a great laugh."

The obituary added that she was a very generous person and always willing to help people. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.