Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches County

The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 259 in Nacogdoches County.

Texas Department of Public Safety said April Gann, 44, from Nacogdoches, was driving south in the outside lane. A pedestrian Jimmy Williams, 41, also from Nacogdoches, was walking south in the outside lane and was struck by the Toyota.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gann was not injured during the crash, according to DPS.