Pedestrian killed after Nacogdoches County wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 68-year-old pedestrian is dead after an auto-pedestrian wreck in Nacogdoches County Thursday evening.

James Curtis Henry, of Shelbyville, was helping with a 2014 Jeep SUV that was disabled in the westbound lane on State Highway 21 about 1 mile west of Chireno, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jessie Jacobs, 20, of Nacogdoches, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet passenger car west and took evasive action to the right to avoid hitting the disabled car. He struck Henry in the attempt to avoid the vehicle, DPS said.

Jacobs was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment, while Henry was taken to the hospital, where staff pronounced him dead, according to DPS.