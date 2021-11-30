Pedestrian killed while crossing Troup Hwy in Tyler, northbound lanes restricted

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian has been hit and killed in the 1700 block of Troup Highway, near Green Acres Shopping center.
Police received the call at 6:09 p.m.
Witnesses say the pedestrian left Fuzzy's Taco Shop and attempted to cross Troup when he was hit by a vehicle.
The man's identity is being withheld at this time.
The Tyler Police Department is currently working on the scene. At this time, only one lane of northbound travel is open.
This is still an active scene. Police are in the roadway directing traffic, motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.