Pedestrian killed while crossing Troup Hwy in Tyler, northbound lanes restricted

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian has been hit and killed in the 1700 block of Troup Highway, near Green Acres Shopping center.

Police received the call at 6:09 p.m.

Witnesses say the pedestrian left Fuzzy's Taco Shop and attempted to cross Troup when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man's identity is being withheld at this time.

The Tyler Police Department is currently working on the scene. At this time, only one lane of northbound travel is open.